Iran Fires Back: “Numbers Will Outmatch Size” Warns Small Fleet Still a Threat





Iran warned the United States that despite claims of heavy losses to its navy, its remaining fleet particularly fast attack boats—should not be underestimated.





Officials signaled that sheer numbers could offset size and firepower, suggesting Iran is prepared to leverage swarm tactics in any potential naval confrontation.





The statement underscores rising tensions at sea, as both sides harden positions around the Strait of Hormuz.