Iran Flaunts Hidden Missiles and Drones as War Escalates



Iran has released dramatic new footage from deep within its underground military network, describing the display as only “the tip of the iceberg.” The video reveals fortified tunnel systems packed with advanced missiles, naval drones, and sea mines, highlighting the scale of its hidden arsenal.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed its 75th wave of retaliatory strikes under “True Promise 4,” targeting Israeli positions and the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.





Iran also showcased suicide drone boats designed to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical النفط transit routes. Officials warned that in the event of full escalation, their capabilities could severely impact global trade and drive oil prices as high as $200 per barrel.





The show of force comes amid ongoing tensions with Israel and the United States, despite Washington’s claims that Iran’s military resources are being depleted.





Tehran maintains that its strategic reserves remain intact and far more extensive than publicly known, signaling that the conflict may be far from reaching its peak.