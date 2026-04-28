Iran flexes missile power with underground arsenal reveal amid ongoing talks



Iran has showcased a massive underground missile network, releasing images of tunnels packed with launcher trucks and long-range weapons.





The display included debris claimed to be from U.S. aircraft, alongside footage designed to signal combat readiness despite ongoing negotiations.





Among the systems highlighted is the Khorramshahr-4, capable of carrying heavy warheads with a range officially over 2,000 km, with claims of extended reach.





Iran’s arsenal spans short to medium-range missiles, covering distances from 300 km up to 4,000 km, forming one of the region’s most extensive strike capabilities.





The exhibition is widely seen as a strategic warning to the United States and Israel, reinforcing Iran’s ability to strike across multiple theaters.





Unconfirmed reports suggest development of even longer-range systems, potentially altering the balance if verified.