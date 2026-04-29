Iran football chief not allowed into Canada after arrival

Mehdi Taj, the IRGC-linked president of Iran’s football federation, was not allowed into Canada after arriving for this week’s FIFA Congress and later left the country, Iran International has learned.

Taj and two companions departed Canada at 10:05 p.m. local time on Monday.

Iran International had earlier reported that Canadian authorities had granted Taj a Temporary Resident Permit, allowing him to enter under strict conditions despite being otherwise inadmissible.

It remains unclear whether the permit was revoked upon arrival or whether authorities denied him entry following additional review or objections.