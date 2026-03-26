Iran Fortifies Kharg Island with Additional Troops, Mines, and Air Defenses Amid Fears of Potential U.S. Ground Operation





In a significant escalation, Iran has deployed additional military personnel, laid anti-personnel and anti-armor mines (including along potential landing zones), and moved extra shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles (MANPADS) to Kharg Island the Persian Gulf’s critical oil export hub that handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports.





These defensive measures come in direct anticipation of a possible U.S. operation to seize or neutralize the island, according to multiple sources familiar with U.S. intelligence reporting.

The buildup has occurred in recent weeks, following U.S. airstrikes that targeted military infrastructure on the island earlier this month.





This development coincides with confirmed U.S. military movements, including the deployment of thousands of Marines from the 31st and 11th Marine Expeditionary Units and elements of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the region.

While no final decision for a ground assault has been publicly announced, Kharg Island remains a key focus in U.S. planning discussions as leverage in the ongoing conflict.



Sources:

– CNN