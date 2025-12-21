Iran has executed a man accused of spying for Israel, marking the latest in a string of executions carried out since the June conflict between the two longtime rivals, according to the judiciary’s press agency.

In a statement published on Saturday, December 20, the judiciary’s official outlet, Mizan, said the death sentence against Aghil Keshavarz had been implemented after all legal processes were completed.

“The death sentence for Aghil Keshavarz, found guilty of spying for the Zionist regime, communicating and cooperating with the regime, and taking photographs of military and security sites, was carried out after being upheld by the Supreme Court and following legal procedures,” the Mizan agency reported.

Iranian authorities described Keshavarz as an operative of Israel’s foreign intelligence service, Mossad. According to the report, he was arrested between April and May in Urmia, a city in northwestern Iran.

The execution comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, following their June war, with Tehran intensifying prosecutions against individuals accused of espionage and collaboration with foreign intelligence services.