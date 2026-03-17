TEHRAN — Iran has officially confirmed the death of security chief Ali Larijani. The confirmation was issued by the country’s Supreme National Security Council and distributed through the semi-official Mehr news agency.





Israeli Claims Verified

The Iranian government’s statement comes after Israel publicly claimed responsibility earlier today for assassinating Larijani in a series of targeted attacks.





Official Statement

In its announcement confirming the death, the Supreme National Security Council characterized Larijani’s assassination as a martyrdom for the state.





According to the official statement carried by Mehr news: “After a lifetime of striving for the elevation of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, he finally reached his long-cherished wish, answered the call of truth, and proudly attained the blessed rank of martyrdom in the service front.”