

Iran has shifted Superpower!,Russia and China has taking the lead, “NATO is divided,Europe is weaking because of Ukraine war, Iran took control of Hormuz toll,: US left alone, Uprising in Israel





BREAKING NEWS:🚨🇮🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱🇷🇺🇨🇳🇱🇧🌏 Emmanuel Macron stated that Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping are acting as adversaries to Europe.





Macron said Europe is facing pressure from three global powers and assessed that reliance on long-standing allies can no longer be fully depended upon.





The French president stated that the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China are now moving against European interests. The statement was delivered in Athens and immediately drew attention for placing Trump alongside Putin and Xi within a single framework of threat to Europe.





In a public discussion with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Roman Agora, Macron assessed that Europe is at a crucial moment. He emphasized that pressure on the region is coming from multiple directions and requires a more independent response from European countries.





“We must not underestimate this extraordinary moment, when the President of the United States, the leader of Russia, and the President of the People’s Republic of China are strongly opposing Europeans,” Macron said. He added, “This is the time for us to wake up.”





Macron highlighted the simultaneous pressures facing Europe. Russia’s war in Ukraine remains a direct military threat. In the economic sector, he accused China of dumping practices that have eroded European industry, including the loss of around 250,000 jobs in Germany within a year.





From the transatlantic perspective, Trump’s “America First” policy has sharpened longstanding tensions. Threats of tariffs and demands for Europe to bear a greater share of defense burdens are seen as reshaping the partnership with the United States.





Macron still described the United States as an ally, but no longer fully reliable or predictable. This statement marks a shift in tone in a relationship that has long been a pillar of European security.





In Athens, Macron and Mitsotakis discussed strengthening European Union defense. This step is not intended to replace NATO, but to respond to long-standing demands from the United States for Europe to become more self-reliant.





“This is a political signal: we are not only relying on NATO,” Mitsotakis said.



Both leaders also discussed the possibility of a multinational mission in the Strait of Hormuz, depending on developments in Iran.





Macron’s statement reinforces positions he has previously expressed in various international forums throughout 2026, including in Davos and in interviews with Le Monde and The Economist, emphasizing the importance of Europe’s strategic sovereignty.



Cp Christopher Lilongwe