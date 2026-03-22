IRAN HITS ISRAEL NEAR ITS NUCLEAR SITE — AIR DEFENCE FAILS, DOZENS BURIED IN RUBBLE





This is not a drill. This is not a warning shot. Iran just did what many said was impossible — it broke through Israel’s most advanced air defence systems and struck two cities in one night.





The Israeli military confirmed its defences were not able to intercept the missiles that struck the southern cities of Dimona and Arad marking the first time in this war that Israel’s nuclear research center was targeted.





Dimona holds particular significance — it sits next to the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, widely believed to be central to Israel’s undeclared nuclear weapons programmed . Iran sent a missile directly into its shadow.





The missile attacks on Dimona and Arad wounded nearly 100 people combined, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatening to “continue striking our enemies.





The IDF is now investigating why its interceptors failed to knock down the ballistic missile. “The incident will be investigated,” the army confirmed.Billions of dollars in defence technology and Iran got through.





Africa must pay attention. Every African nation that depends on Middle East oil, trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz, and global supply chains is watching this conflict affect their economies in real time. This war is not just theirs it is ours to monitor closely.





If Israel’s air defences can fail, what does that mean for the rest of the world? Is this war about to enter a new and more dangerous phase?





African hype media