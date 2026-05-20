Iran Holds Mass Wedding Ceremony for Volunteers Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions



Iranian authorities organized a large state-backed wedding ceremony in Tehran for couples participating in a national mobilization campaign during the country’s escalating confrontation with the United States and Israel.





According to reports from Agence France-Presse and Iranian media, more than 100 couples joined the ceremony on May 18 at Imam Hossein Square in the Iranian capital.





Iranian state television broadcast the event live, describing it as part of broader efforts to maintain public morale during a period of heightened military tensions in the region.

State-linked media said many participants had enrolled in a government-supported initiative known as “Janfada,” a term associated with self-sacrifice and national defense. Organizers described the program as encouraging civilians to support emergency and protective activities during wartime scenarios, including safeguarding key infrastructure.





Iranian officials have claimed that millions of people have registered support for the campaign, including senior political figures such as President Masoud Pezeshkian and parliamentary leaders.





Footage from the event showed couples arriving in decorated military-style vehicles before taking part in ceremonies led by religious clerics. The venue was also decorated with large portraits of Mojtaba Khamenei, who Iranian media identified as the country’s new Supreme Leader following the reported death of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier in the conflict.





One bride interviewed by Iranian media said that despite the war atmosphere, young people still wanted to continue building their future and family life.





The event reflects how the conflict is increasingly shaping civilian life inside Iran, as authorities attempt to combine patriotic messaging, religion, and national unity during a period of extreme regional uncertainty.