Iran inters its deceased president in the nation’s holiest Shiite monument after tragic plane crash

Iran buried President Ebrahim Raisi at the country’s most important Shiite shrine on Thursday, after he died in a helicopter crash. This adds to the problems Iran is already facing, including sanctions, unrest within the country, and tensions with other nations.

Raisi, along with the country’s foreign minister and six others, was buried at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad. Shiite Islam’s eighth imam is also buried there and it’s a popular place for pilgrims to visit. Many people wearing black clothes gathered around the shrine with its golden dome. They were crying and hitting their chests to show their sadness, which is a tradition in Shiite ceremonies.

A saying from the Prophet Mohammad says that visiting a certain place will take away your sadness and sins. However, Thursday’s large religious ceremony did not provide much comfort for Iran and its many problems.

The events for Raisi have not attracted as many people as the gatherings for Revolutionary Guard Gen in 2020. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US drone in Baghdad.

In Tehran, around 1 million people came out to the streets to honor Soleimani, which is more than what was seen at the men’s commemorations on Wednesday. But the events have often mentioned the leader and shown his picture, which might create a connection between the people.

This shows how the public feels about Raisi’s time as president. He was very strict and did not allow people to speak out against the government. This happened after the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for not wearing a headscarf.

The government crackdown and Iran’s economy problems were not talked about on state TV or in newspapers. Raisi’s role in the killing of around 5,000 people at the end of the Iran-Iraq war was never talked about.

Not much is known about why the old Bell helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous area. The police and soldiers were going to look into the situation soon.

Authorities have told people not to celebrate Raisi’s death in public, and there is a lot of security in Tehran since the accident.

Raisi, who is 63 years old, was being talked about as someone who might take over from Iran’s top leader, 85-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The next time people will choose a new president is on June 28. Right now, no one in Iran’s political leaders is the top choice for the position, especially no one who is a Shiite cleric like Raisi.

Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, who wasn’t well-known before the crash on Sunday, has started doing his job and went to a meeting between Khamenei and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday.

Mashhad was a place where Raisi stayed for a long time. In 2016, Khamenei chose Raisi to lead the Imam Reza charity foundation in Iran. The charity manages a lot of businesses and properties, and also looks after the shrine. It is a charitable foundation in Iran that is funded by donations or assets taken after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Imam Reza charity, also known as Astan-e Quds-e Razavi in Farsi, is one of the largest charities in the country. Experts believe that it is worth tens of billions of dollars because it owns almost half of the land in Mashhad, which is Iran’s second-largest city, about 750 kilometers east of the capital, Tehran.

Raisi is the first important politician in the country to be buried at the shrine, which is a big honor for the religious leader. His wife’s dad leads the city’s Friday prayers.

Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian died while Iran is supporting militia groups in the Middle East to fight against Israel and the United States. People who were sad sang and spoke out against both countries during the ceremonies.

The official news showed pictures of a meeting between Iran’s military leaders and the leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi rebels from Yemen.

On Thursday morning, a lot of people wearing black clothes gathered on a big street in the city of Birjand. Raisi used to work there as a member of the Assembly of Experts in South Khorasan province, which is near the border with Afghanistan. In Mashhad, people gathered on the streets to say goodbye to the person who passed away. They reached out to touch the truck carrying his body and threw scarves and other items at it for good luck.

Former Foreign Ministers Mohammed Javad Zarif and Ali Akbar Salehi, along with other important people, went to Iran’s Foreign Ministry to pay their respects to Amirabdollahian. His casket was on display there. He was buried in Shahr-e Rey, near Tehran, at the Abdol Azim shrine, which is a place where famous people from Persian history are laid to rest.

“A religious singer said hello to Soleimani as they laid Amirabdollahian to rest. “