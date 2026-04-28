IRAN JUST SENT AMERICA A PEACE PROPOSAL.



IT IS THE MOST BRILLIANT NEGOTIATING TRAP I HAVE EVER SEEN.



I spent decades in business. I negotiated deals in real estate, oil, education, and publishing across multiple continents.





I know what a trap looks like.



And Iran just laid one out in writing.



Here are Iran’s three conditions for peace. In exact order.



Condition One.





A permanent ceasefire — for Iran and for Hezbollah. Together. Simultaneously.



Meaning: before anything else happens, America must guarantee in writing that it will never attack Hezbollah again.





Not a pause. A permanent guarantee.



Hezbollah has 150,000 rockets pointed at Israel. It is Iran’s most powerful forward weapon built, funded, and directed by Tehran since 1982.





It is not a Lebanese militia. It is an Iranian military asset wearing a Lebanese address.



Condition one asks America to permanently protect that asset before a single concession is made.





Condition Two.



Only after condition one is signed, Iran will open the Strait of Hormuz.



Simultaneously, the US naval blockade of Iranian ports must be lifted.





The Strait carries 20% of the world’s oil. Oil is at $100 a barrel.



The blockade is costing Iran $500 million a day. This is America’s single greatest point of leverage.



Condition two asks America to surrender that leverage completely before the most important issue is even discussed.





Condition Three.



Only after both conditions one and two are fulfilled — nuclear negotiations begin.



Iran’s right to enrich uranium stays intact throughout conditions one and two.



The nuclear question, the entire reason this war started — comes last.



After Hezbollah is protected. After the blockade is lifted. After America’s leverage is gone.



Now do you see the trap?



America’s core demand from day one has been: no nuclear weapons. Ever.





✅️Iran’s proposal puts that demand at the very end of a sequence that requires America to give up everything first.



It is a masterclass in negotiating.



In business I learned that whoever controls the sequence controls the outcome.



If you agree to the order of operations, you have already lost, before a single term is negotiated.





✅️The US 15-point proposal sent to Iran in March demanded the opposite sequence — nuclear first, then Hormuz, then broader peace.



Iran rejected it immediately.



Iran’s counter-proposal flips the entire sequence.



Protect Hezbollah first. Open Hormuz second. Then and only then — maybe talk about nukes.



The White House said publicly this week:





✅️”The deal with Iran must include turning over nuclear material and committing to not building a nuclear weapon.”



Iran’s proposal does not include either of those things in conditions one or two.



America is not going to accept it.

Rich Dad taught me the most important lesson in any negotiation.



Never give up your leverage before you get what you came for.



America’s leverage is the blockade. The blockade is costing Iran $500 million a day.





✅️Kharg Island storage is nearly full. Iran’s oil production is days away from a forced shutdown.



That leverage disappears the moment the blockade is lifted — which is condition two.



And condition two comes before the nuclear conversation even starts.



Iran is asking America to fold its best cards before the most important hand is dealt.



The White House knows it.



That is why there is still no deal.