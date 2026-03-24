Breaking News : Iran Launches Multiple Waves of Missiles at Israel, Rejects Trump’s Negotiation Claims as “Fake News”





Iran has launched multiple waves of missile strikes targeting Israel, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the two adversaries. The attacks come amid heightened regional tensions and continued exchanges of threats and military activity.





According to reports, Iranian officials dismissed claims made by former US President Donald Trump regarding possible negotiations as “fake news,” firmly denying that any diplomatic engagement is currently underway. Tehran has maintained that it is not pursuing talks under the present circumstances, signaling a hardline stance as the conflict intensifies.





The missile barrages were described as part of a broader retaliatory or strategic operation, with Iran demonstrating its ability to sustain repeated strikes over time. The scale and frequency of these launches underline the seriousness of the escalation and raise concerns about further destabilization across the Middle East.





Israeli authorities have responded by activating air defense systems and assessing the impact of the incoming strikes. While interception efforts are ongoing, the situation remains fluid, with both sides appearing prepared for continued confrontation.



The development comes at a time of already fragile regional security, with global powers closely monitoring the situation. Iran’s outright rejection of negotiation narratives, combined with its continued missile operations, suggests that diplomatic de-escalation may not be imminent.



Source: The Hindu