Iran Launches Suicide Drone Attack on Kuwait Oil and Gas Facilities



Iran has reportedly launched one-way attack drones targeting oil and gas production facilities in Kuwait, marking a further escalation in strikes against energy infrastructure in the Gulf.





Initial reports indicate that the drones were directed at key industrial sites linked to energy output, raising concerns over potential disruption to regional supply chains. The scale of damage and any casualties remain unclear at this stage.





There has been no immediate official confirmation from Kuwaiti authorities. If verified, the attack would signal an expansion of drone warfare into critical Gulf energy assets, increasing risks to global energy stability.