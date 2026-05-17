Iran men’s team to hold World Cup camp in Turkey before US travel

Iran’s national football team will travel to Turkey on Monday for a training camp and friendlies ahead of the 2026 World Cup, while also completing visa procedures before heading to the United States, head coach Amir Ghalenoei said.

Mehdi Taj, head of the Iranian Football Federation, told Iranian media that no visas have been issued so far for the team. Taj is expected to hold talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as Iranian officials seek assurances regarding the squad’s participation amid heightened regional tensions linked to the ongoing war.

After completing their preparations, Iran are expected to base themselves in Tucson, Arizona, for the tournament.

The team will open their World Cup group stage against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on June 15, before facing Belgium at the same venue and Egypt in Seattle.