Breaking News : Iran Fires Missiles at USS Abraham Lincoln, Carrier Unharmed — Trump Claims 101 Intercepted

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on March 24, during the swearing-in ceremony for incoming Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin at the White House, that Iran fired 101 missiles at the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, claiming every missile was intercepted and that none reached the vessel.

U.S. Central Command has confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln was not struck. CENTCOM stated the carrier was not hit, that the missiles did not come close, and that the Lincoln continued flight operations throughout the incident.

Iran’s Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps claimed its naval forces launched cruise missiles toward the carrier, which was operating approximately 250 to 300 kilometers off Iran’s coast near Chabahar.

The I₹GC also falsely claimed the carrier was struck and that the strike group subsequently retreated over 1,000 kilometers. The U.S. military has flatly rejected all Iranian claims of a hit.

Note: Trump’s figure of 101 missiles comes from his own public statement and has not been independently confirmed by the Pentagon or CENTCOM. The verified facts are that missiles were launched in the direction of the carrier and the ship was not hit.

Sources: White House remarks by President Trump, March 24 | U.S. Central Command official statement | IRGC statement via Iranian state media