Iran offers to share defense capabilities with SCO members, cites “lessons from U.S.”



Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister Reza Talaei-Nik заявил readiness to share military and defense capabilities with “independent nations,” particularly members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



Speaking at a defense ministers’ meeting in Kyrgyzstan, he emphasized Iran’s willingness to transfer strategic experience and battlefield lessons.



He also referenced what he described as “lessons from America’s failures,” framing Iran’s military posture as a model for partners.



The statement signals Tehran’s push to expand defense cooperation and influence across regional blocs amid ongoing tensions with the West.

hare defense capabilities with SCO members, cites “lessons from U.S.”



Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister Reza Talaei-Nik заявил readiness to share military and defense capabilities with “independent nations,” particularly members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).





Speaking at a defense ministers’ meeting in Kyrgyzstan, he emphasized Iran’s willingness to transfer strategic experience and battlefield lessons.





He also referenced what he described as “lessons from America’s failures,” framing Iran’s military posture as a model for partners.





The statement signals Tehran’s push to expand defense cooperation and influence across regional blocs amid ongoing tensions with the West.