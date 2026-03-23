Breaking News : Iran Officially Denies Targeting Diego Garcia, Calls Accusations an “Israeli False Flag”





Iran’s Foreign Ministry has formally denied any involvement in the missile attack on the joint U.S.-U.K. military base at Diego Garcia, dismissing the allegations as deliberate disinformation.





Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei issued a public statement on Monday, calling the accusations an “Israeli false flag” and saying they lack credibility. He pointed to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s refusal to endorse Israel’s claim as evidence, stating the world has grown “thoroughly exhausted” with such narratives.





The denial follows a Wall Street Journal report, citing multiple U.S. officials, that two intermediate-range ballistic missiles were fired toward Diego Garcia, neither of which struck the base. The UK Ministry of Defence separately confirmed to CNBC that Iran had “unsuccessfully” targeted the facility.





A separate senior Iranian official had earlier told Al Jazeera that Tehran was “not responsible for the missile attacks on Diego Garcia and is not behind them.”





Israel’s military had attributed the strike to Iran, with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir asserting the missiles demonstrated a 4,000 km range, putting European capitals within reach. The UK government, however, pushed back on that specific claim, with Housing Minister Stephen Reed telling the BBC there was “no assessment supporting what is being said.”





The incident remains contested. Iran’s denial is on record. NATO has declined to confirm Israel’s attribution. The UK has confirmed the attack occurred but has not verified the missile type or range claimed by Israel.



Sources: Anadolu Agency, CNBC, Wall Street Journal, Al Jazeera, UK Ministry of Defence



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