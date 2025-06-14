Iran officially withdraws from nuclear talks with the United States

Iran has announced that it has concluded plans withdrawal from nuclear negotiations with the United States.

The Islamic state is scheduled for another round of talks with the Donald Trump led United States administration but that wouldn’t be happening anymore.

The decision to withdraw from the talks came following Israeli military strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

The attack was also followed by Iran’s retaliatory drone attack which someohow have been nullified by Israel.

The scheduled talk was aimed to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which limited Iran’s nuclear activities.

The US aimed to agree a deal in exchange for sanctions relief but those talks collapsed after the U.S. exit in 2018 under President Trump.

Heightened tensions, including Israel’s reported killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami and nuclear scientists, prompted Iran’s decision.

The U.S. had proposed a deal allowing limited uranium enrichment, but Iran rejected it, citing its right to nuclear technology and distrust of U.S. intentions.