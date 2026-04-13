Iran Ramps Up Missile-Armed Fast Boats Ahead of Possible U.S. Naval Confrontation





Iran is reportedly preparing a large number of missile-equipped fast attack boats, anticipating a potential clash with U.S. forces amid rising tensions around a possible maritime blockade.





Sources indicate Tehran used the temporary ceasefire and negotiation period to accelerate production and deployment of these vessels, signaling expectations that talks could fail and shift toward direct naval confrontation.





The move reflects a strategic buildup as both sides appear to brace for a high-risk standoff in key regional waters.