Iran Ramps Up War Readiness Shifts to “Dark Transits” to Bypass Blockade Pressure





Iran is accelerating internal measures as tensions rise, with continued deployment of missile systems and drones along key coastal zones, signaling heightened military readiness.





On the economic front, Tehran is reportedly adapting by moving oil through so-called “dark transits,” limiting tracking visibility to reduce exposure to monitoring and enforcement at sea.





The dual approach reflects a strategy to sustain both military posture and energy exports under increasing external pressure.