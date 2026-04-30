Iran reformists urge end to unequal internet access

Iran’s Reformists Front called for equal access to the global internet, saying restrictions were harming livelihoods and undermining citizens’ rights.

“Cybersecurity policy should shift from ‘broad shutdowns’ to technical, targeted and professional approaches, and people’s access to stable, free and secure internet should be restored immediately,” read the statement released on Wednesday.

The group said millions of Iranians depend on the internet for income, education, healthcare and family connections, warning that disruptions to such a “vital tool” violated the state’s duty to protect civil rights and social resilience.

It criticized unequal access, including so-called tiered internet services, and urged authorities to recognize equal access to the global network as a right for all citizens.