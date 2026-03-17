BREAKING: Iran Rejects Ceasefire, Vows to Teach America a Hard Lesson



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has flatly rejected any ceasefire with the United States.

In his March 15, 2026, interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” he dismissed President Trump’s assertions that Iran is eager for a deal on American terms.





When pressed by the interviewer on why Iran doesn’t seek a ceasefire, Araghchi delivered a stark reply: “Because we want to teach them a lesson so hard that enemies never even think of attacking Iran again.”





He emphasized that Tehran has neither requested a ceasefire nor negotiations, stating Iran will defend itself “as long as it takes” until Washington grasps that this is an illegal war of choice with no path to victory.

Araghchi pointed to prior talks that collapsed when the U.S. opted for escalation, including strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, and accused the administration of treating the conflict like entertainment.





The defiant stance signals Iran’s determination to impose severe costs on any aggressor, making future attacks unthinkable as U.S. and Israeli operations enter their third week.