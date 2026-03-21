Iran Rejects Trump De-escalation Claim, Calls It “Psychological Warfare” to Influence Oil Markets





A senior Iranian security source has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim of reducing military operations, stating that the reality on the ground shows “no significant change” in enemy military posture.





According to the source, U.S. forces continue to maintain and potentially expand their presence in the region, with reports indicating additional troop deployments underway.





Iran views Trump’s statements as a form of “psychological warfare” aimed at stabilizing or influencing volatile global oil markets, which have been heavily impacted by tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.





The remarks highlight a growing gap between official rhetoric and battlefield assessments, as both sides continue to position themselves amid escalating uncertainty.





The situation remains fluid, with competing narratives shaping both military strategy and global economic reactions.