Iran rejects US ceasefire negotiations while under Israeli attack

Iran has rejected ceasefire negotiations with the United States while under Israeli attack.

Reuters reported that, An Iranian official made their decision not to have a y negotiation known to the mediators.

Iran according to the reports, informed mediators Qatar and Oman that they will not pursue serious negotiations until it completes its response to Israel’s attack.

The tension between Iran and Israel began on June 13, 2025 with Israel sharing the first blood.

Israel’s strike targeted Iran’s military command and nuclear sites that even the United States have been against it’s establishment for years now.

Iran’s stance is that it will not negotiate under attack, with reports indicating a vow to open the gates of hell in retaliation to Israeli’s attack

The conflict, which has been described as the most significant confrontation between the two nations, has raised fears of a broader regional escalation.