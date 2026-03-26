 Breaking News : Iran Rejects US Peace Proposal, Lays Down 5 Tough Conditions to End War



Iran has officially rejected a United States proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, declaring it will only agree to peace on its own terms while continuing military operations until its conditions are fulfilled.





According to a senior Iranian official cited by state-linked media, Tehran described Washington’s proposal as “excessive” and made it clear that it will not be pressured into a settlement. The official stated that Iran will decide when the war ends and warned that Iranian forces are prepared to continue delivering “heavy blows” until their demands are met.





The rejection comes amid deep mistrust between the two sides, with Iranian officials accusing the United States of previously deceiving Tehran during negotiations and lacking genuine intent for meaningful dialogue.





As part of its counter-position, Iran has outlined five key conditions under which it would consider ending the war:





• A complete halt to all US and allied military aggression against Iran

• Guarantees to prevent any future attacks or renewed conflict

• Compensation for war-related damages inflicted on Iran

• Broader security assurances and safeguards for the country

• Recognition of Iran’s sovereignty and strategic interests, including in key regional areas





Iran’s stance signals that it is not seeking a temporary ceasefire but rather a comprehensive settlement aligned with its strategic objectives. Officials emphasized that Tehran is prepared for a prolonged confrontation if necessary.





This development significantly reduces the likelihood of near-term de-escalation and suggests that diplomatic efforts remain stalled as both sides hold firm to opposing positions.



Source: NDTV