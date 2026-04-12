Iran releases a blistering statement after 21 hours of talks collapse in Islamabad:



“The American enemy, which is vile, wicked and dishonest, attempted to achieve on the negotiating table what it could not achieve through war.





Iran has decided to reject these terms and continue the sacred defense of its fatherland by any means necessary, military or diplomatic.”





That’s the IRGC calling the United States “vile, wicked and dishonest” minutes after Vance boarded Air Force Two.





They say the U.S. demanded Iran hand over enriched uranium and give up sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.





Iran said no to both.



This statement wasn’t written after the talks failed.



This was written before they started.





The IRGC never intended to accept these terms, and the language, “sacred defense by any means necessary,” is a direct signal that the military wing is back in control of Iran’s decision-making.





Ghalibaf walked in with photos of dead children from Minab.



The IRGC delegation landed separately.



86 officials sat through 21 hours.





And in the end, the people who actually run Iran decided that what America offered wasn’t worth what America destroyed.



Source: WSJ