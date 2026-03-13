Iran Reportedly Attempts Missile Strike on NATO Base in Turkey Believed to Store Dozens of U.S. Nuclear Bombs

Breaking News : Iran Reportedly Attempts Missile Strike on NATO Base in Türkiye Believed to Store Dozens of U.S. Nuclear Bombs





Reports indicate that Iran attempted to carry out a missile strike targeting a NATO military installation in Türkiye that is believed to host between 20 and 50 U.S. B61 nuclear gravity bombs. The development has raised serious concerns about a potential escalation involving one of NATO’s most sensitive strategic sites.

According to available information, the alleged target was the Incirlik Air Base in southern Türkiye. The base is a key NATO facility and has long been reported to store American nuclear weapons under NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangement.

The weapons are believed to be B61 tactical nuclear bombs maintained by the United States but stationed in allied countries as part of NATO’s deterrence posture.





The report states that Iran launched ballistic missiles in the direction of the region where the base is located. However, the strike reportedly did not reach the facility itself. Air defense systems in the area were reportedly activated, and the missiles either failed to hit the intended location or were intercepted before reaching the base.





Incirlik Air Base has been a central hub for NATO and U.S. military operations in the Middle East for decades. Its strategic importance stems from its proximity to multiple regional hotspots and its role in hosting both conventional and nuclear assets. The presence of U.S. nuclear weapons at the base has long made it one of the most strategically sensitive military installations in the region.





If confirmed, an attempted strike on a NATO base believed to house nuclear weapons would mark a highly dangerous escalation with serious implications for regional and global security. Any direct threat to a NATO facility could potentially trigger broader alliance responses depending on the circumstances and level of damage or casualties.





At this stage, there has been no official confirmation from NATO, the United States, or Turkish authorities regarding damage to the base or the exact outcome of the reported missile launch. Details about the missiles used, the launch location, and whether they were intercepted remain limited.





The situation continues to be closely monitored as more information emerges regarding the reported attempt and the response from NATO and regional actors.



Source: United24 Media