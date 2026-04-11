ABSOLUTE 6D CHESS: IRAN REPORTEDLY SENT THREE IDENTICAL PLANES TO PAKISTAN TO PROTECT ITS DELEGATION FROM ISRAEL





🛩️ Not one. Not two. Three identical Iranian planes landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. Only one carried FM Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, National Security Council Secretary Ahmadian, and Central Bank Governor Hemmati. The other two were decoys.





🛡️ But that wasn’t all. Indian media reported the Pakistan Air Force mobilized JF-17 and F-16 fighters plus IL-78 tankers to escort the Iranian delegation. Social media claims added J-10C jets, electronic warfare aircraft, and the Erieye AWACS early warning system. A protected air corridor from Bandar Abbas to Pakistani airspace.





📡 CNN confirmed tracking data showed “a pair of aircraft” landing at Nur Khan, the strip reserved for state visits. A viral video allegedly showing Pakistani fighters escorting Iran was debunked: it was from Mohammed bin Salman’s 2019 visit.





🏨 The Iranian delegation was received by Pakistan’s FM Ishaq Dar. Talks with the US start Saturday at the Serena Hotel in “proximity” format: each delegation in a separate room, Pakistani officials shuttling messages between them.





♟️ Israel destroyed an Iranian plane at Mehrabad during the war. Iran learned the lesson. Three identical planes. Only one real. Well played, Araghchi.