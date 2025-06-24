Iran says America and Israel have now crossed the red line

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has responded to the recent attackaumched on Iran’s nuclear facilities by the United States.

The minister stated that the United States and Israel crossed a “very big red line” by attacking three Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfaha.

This follows U.S. military strikes, confirmed by President Donald Trump, which targeted these sites, with Israel launching coordinated attacks starting weeks ago .

Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of international law, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and vowed to respond by all means necessary.

Araghchi accused the U.S. of betraying diplomacy and warned of “everlasting consequences,” while heading to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Iran has already retaliated with missile strikes on Israel, targeting sites like Ben Gurion Airport, with further escalation feared as the conflict enters its second week.