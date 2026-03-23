Iran says Donald Trump has retreated

Tensions between the United States and Iran have taken a sharp rhetorical turn, with Tehran declaring that President Donald Trump has “retreated,” despite Washington signaling ongoing diplomatic progress.

Iranian officials and state-linked outlets claim the United States pulled back from the brink of military escalation after issuing threats against Iran’s energy infrastructure. Iran had promised a similar retaliatory assure against US linked oil infrastructure in the Gulf region.

Trump had claimed earlier today via his social media platform, Truth Social, that there were talks with Tehran – a claim disputed as false by Iran.

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump wrote. He added that, based on the “tone” of discussions, he had instructed the Department of Defense to postpone any military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, pending further talks.

However, Iranian officials quickly rejected the claims of talks between the two countries.

In a statement circulated by Iran’s embassy in Afghanistan, officials framed the delay not as diplomacy, but as capitulation. “Retreat after Iran’s firm warning,” the statement read. “After the Islamic Republic threatened that in the event of any U.S. attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure, it would target energy infrastructure across the entire region, Trump backed down and issued an order to postpone the attack.”

Iranian media outlets echoed the claim, with Fars News Agency citing an unnamed source who insisted there had been no direct or indirect contact with Trump “not even through an intermediary.” The source further alleged that the U.S. president reversed course only after being warned of sweeping retaliation targeting power facilities across the Gulf and Israel.

Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, in protest. In a resignation letter posted publicly, Kent stated: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation.”

Kent further alleged that claims of an imminent threat—advanced by both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—were false. He argued that pressure from Israel and its allies contributed to the decision to go to war.

In the letter, Kent also accused “high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media” of promoting what he described as a misinformation campaign that encouraged military action. He warned that the situation echoed past justifications used in the lead-up to the Iraq War.

A former special forces warrant officer who served under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Kent cited both his intelligence background and combat experience in opposing the conflict.