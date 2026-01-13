IRAN SAYS IT FOUND US WEAPONS INSIDE THE COUNTRY



Tehran’s intelligence services claim they just seized US-made weapons and explosives stashed in multiple homes across Iran. According to them, these places were being used by small “cell” groups, not random hoarders.





On top of that, the foreign minister says they’ve got audio recordings of voices from outside Iran giving instructions to protesters. That’s the part they really want people to focus on.





The official line is familiar but deliberate: this isn’t spontaneous unrest, it’s foreign-directed chaos.





U.S. and Israel get named, as always, with the argument being that outside actors are trying to turn protests into something violent enough to justify intervention.



No independent verification yet, of course, which is the point.



Tehran doesn’t need to prove it in court. It needs to sell a narrative internally and signal externally that it’s treating this as a security war, not a political dispute.





Once weapons enter the story, protest stops being protest. It becomes counterterrorism. That shift changes everything.



Source: Al Jazeera