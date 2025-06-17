Iran says it has executed individuals spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency

Iran has reported that they have executed individuals accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency multiple times in recent years.

The most recent case, referenced in posts on X by BRICS, claims Iran executed a citizen for espionage related to Israel, possibly linked to activities at a drone factory in Tehran.

However, specific details about the individuals identity has not been made known to the public yet.

Taking our minds back to the issue, a major prior case occurred in April when Iran executed Mohsen Langarneshin, a 36-year-old former IT consultant, for allegedly providing logistical and technical support to Mossad

The accusations includes his involvement in the 2022 assassination of Revolutionary Guard Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran.

Iranian state media claimed Langarneshin was recruited by Mossad in 2020, met with Israeli agents in Georgia and Nepal, and confessed to his role.

He was hanged at Ghezel Hesar prison after a trial in a Revolutionary Court, presided over by judge Abolghasem Salavati, known for issuing death sentences.

Another execution took place on May 28, 2025, when Iran hanged Pedram Madani, a 41-year-old man convicted of spying for Israel.

State media reported Madani visited Israel, met Mossad officers at the Israeli Embassy in Belgium, and provided classified information about Iranian infrastructure in exchange for foreign currency and cryptocurrency.

He was arrested in 2020, and his death sentence was upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court.