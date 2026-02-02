Breaking News : Iran Says It Is Ready for War With the U.S., Still Hopes for a Nuclear Deal



Iran has declared that it is fully prepared for a potential military confrontation with the United States if nuclear negotiations fail, while simultaneously stressing that diplomacy remains its preferred path to avoid conflict.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking in an international media interview, said that although tensions between Tehran and Washington are at a critical level, war is not inevitable. He emphasized that Iran continues to hope for a “fair and balanced” agreement on its nuclear program that would respect Iran’s rights while preventing further escalation.



Araghchi stated that Iran is seeking a diplomatic resolution that would allow peaceful nuclear development and lead to the lifting of sanctions. However, he made it clear that Tehran will not hesitate to respond militarily if talks collapse or if it comes under attack. According to him, Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared for any scenario.





The Iranian foreign minister warned that any U.S. military action would have serious consequences, suggesting that American bases in the region could become legitimate targets in the event of a war. He described a potential conflict as devastating for all sides and said such an outcome would destabilize the entire Middle East.





A major challenge, Araghchi noted, remains the deep lack of trust between Iran and the United States, which he described as the biggest obstacle to meaningful negotiations. Without confidence-building measures, he said, progress will remain difficult.





The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions and reports that the United States has been reviewing rapid military options against Iran, while Iran’s leadership has warned that any attack could trigger a wider regional war.





Despite the strong rhetoric, Iran reiterated that it still believes a diplomatic solution is possible and preferable, provided negotiations are conducted on equal terms and without threats.



Source: RBC-Ukraine