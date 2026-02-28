Iran says it knew US and Israel had ‘intentions’ to carry out strikes

Iran’s foreign ministry says in a statement that although Iran was aware of the “intentions” of the US and Israel to carry out attacks, they entered the negotiations regardless.

It acknowledges that the strikes happened “while Iran and the United States were in the midst of a diplomatic process”.

The third round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US was held two days ago, on 26 February, in Geneva – without any breakthrough.

Iran and the US also held five rounds of talks also without progress in May last year, and a sixth round scheduled for June 2025 was cancelled after Israel launched surprise strikes on Iranian targets, triggering a 12-day conflict in which the US hit three key Iranian nuclear sites.