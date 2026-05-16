Iran says it supports Chinese President Xi Jinping’s four-point peace proposal.

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BREAKING NEWS 💥

Iran says it supports Chinese President Xi Jinping’s four-point peace proposal.

The plan focuses on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region through the following principles:



Xi Jinping’s Four-Point Proposal:

1.  Peaceful Coexistence — Support countries in the region (who are inseparable neighbors) in improving relations and building a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security architecture.



2.  National Sovereignty — Fully respect the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of all countries in the region, and safeguard the safety of their people, facilities, and institutions.



3.  International Rule of Law — Uphold the authority of international law, reject selective application, and prevent a return to the “law of the jungle.



4.  Balance Development and Security — Recognize that security is a prerequisite for development and development safeguards security; work together to create a favorable environment for regional development.

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