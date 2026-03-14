Iran Shifts to China’s BeiDou, Dodges GPS Jamming in Middle East Conflict



Iran has turned to China’s BeiDou satellite navigation system to guide its missiles, drones, and secure communications, according to intelligence assessments and recent reports.





The move gained momentum after GPS signals were heavily disrupted during the 2025 Israel-Iran conflict, which hampered the accuracy of Iranian weapons reliant on the U.S.-controlled system.





BeiDou provides potential meter-level precision with its military signals, strong resistance to electronic jamming and spoofing, and backup features like short-message command links that function under heavy interference.





Analysts note this integration has contributed to improved strike performance in ongoing tensions, as Iran bypasses vulnerabilities tied to Western navigation tech.





The shift highlights growing fragmentation in global military systems: U.S. forces lean on GPS, while others adopt BeiDou or Russia’s GLONASS, creating parallel ecosystems in modern warfare.