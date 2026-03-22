Iran Shuts Door on U.S. Talks for Good



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared negotiations with the United States permanently over, citing betrayal and broken promises that destroyed any remaining trust.





In his statement, widely reported from recent interviews: “Negotiations with the Americans are over forever… A bitter experience and betrayal after promises of no attack!





He elaborated: “There is no longer any room for talk with the Americans. They deceived us with promises of no attack, and even after significant progress in negotiations, they decided to attack us regardless. The experience is very bitter, and trust is completely non-existent. Regional war is closing the doors of diplomacy for good!”





The move comes amid the ongoing regional conflict, now in its fourth week, following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets despite earlier diplomatic efforts mediated through Oman.

Araghchi’s words signal Tehran’s firm pivot away from dialogue toward prolonged confrontation, leaving little room for de-escalation under current leadership in Washington.