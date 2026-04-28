Iran signals “missiles never sleep” as underground arsenal becomes key leverage





Iran is using its underground missile arsenal as a strategic message to the United States, signaling that while negotiations may pause, military readiness remains active.





The display is designed to act as a deterrence tool, forcing Washington to reconsider any decisive military action.





Officials frame the underground network as a core bargaining asset, reinforcing Iran’s position during periods of stalled diplomacy.





The message is clear: even without talks, pressure remains constant beneath the surface.