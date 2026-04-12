Iran Signals No Plans for Further Talks with U.S.

Iran currently has “no plan for a next round of negotiations,” reported Iran’s state-affiliated Fars news agency, citing a source close to the negotiating team on Sunday.

“Iran is in no hurry, and until the US agrees to a reasonable deal, there will be no change in ﻿the status of the Strait of Hormuz,” Fars reported the source as saying.

Marathon talks between the two sides in Islamabad overnight failed to reach a deal to end the war.

US Vice President JD Vance said the outcome was “bad news” for Iran, while Iran’s former Vice President Ataollah Mohajerani told Fars it was “worse news is for the United States.”

“The US had proposed negotiations, arranged a mediator, and agreed to Iran’s ten conditions for talks, but it sought to achieve at the negotiating table what it had failed to gain on the battlefield,” Mohajerani said.

The Iranian delegation left Islamabad around midnight ET, state media reported.