Iran Slams UAE for Expelling 2,500 Students, Shuts Down Iranian Schools Files Complaint to UN & UNESCO





Iran has strongly condemned the United Arab Emirates after authorities ordered the expulsion of more than 2,500 Iranian students and the closure of Iranian schools escalating tensions beyond the battlefield into the civilian sphere.





Tehran confirmed it has formally filed complaints with the United Nations and UNESCO, accusing the UAE of violating international rights related to education and the protection of foreign nationals.





The move is seen as a significant diplomatic flashpoint, as it directly impacts civilians and signals a widening scope of pressure against Iran outside traditional military channels.





With regional tensions already on edge, the incident raises concerns that the conflict is expanding into political, social, and humanitarian dimensions far beyond conventional confrontation.