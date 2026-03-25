Iran Snubs Trump’s Envoys, Begs for JD Vance in Peace Talks



Iran just delivered a sharp slap to the Trump administration’s inner circle. According to CNN and multiple regional sources, Tehran flat-out refuses to resume negotiations with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, citing a total breakdown in trust after earlier talks collapsed into military action.





Instead, the mullahs are signaling they want to deal directly with Vice President JD Vance, whom they view as more level-headed and eager to end the endless Middle East entanglement.





President Trump made clear today that talks are active and involve Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner. The White House fired back hard: Trump alone picks America’s negotiators—not Iran.





This move screams weakness from a regime that’s taken heavy hits. Iran dictating terms? That’s not diplomacy; it’s desperation dressed up as preference. They lost faith in the previous channels after the strikes, but Vance represents the no-nonsense America First wing skeptical of forever wars and nation-building traps.





Conservatives have long warned against letting family insiders and real estate types run sensitive foreign policy. Now even our enemies see the mismatch. Vance, the Marine veteran and populist voice, stands out as the adult who prioritizes U.S. interests over endless drama.





Trump holds the cards. If he leans on Vance to seal a strong deal that crushes Iran’s nuclear ambitions and protects American lives, it could deliver real peace through strength—not the scripted handshakes of the past. The swamp loses, America wins.