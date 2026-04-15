Iran Still Holds Over 1,000 Missiles Down from 2,500, Now Repositioning for Maritime Tensions





Intelligence reports indicate that despite sustained air pressure over the past month, Iran retains more than 1,000 medium-range missiles, reduced from an estimated 2,500.





In response, Iran has begun moving these missiles out of underground facilities and preparing them for potential use amid rising maritime tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.





The current approach focuses on dispersed deployment, aiming to reduce exposure and avoid presenting large, concentrated targets.