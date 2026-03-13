Iran Still Producing 100 Missiles Per Month Despite Strikes, Analysts Warn War May Drag On





Despite ongoing attacks, Iran is reportedly still producing around 100 missiles per month, raising concerns that the conflict in the Middle East could become a prolonged war.





Analysts say that even with continued strikes by the United States, Iran’s ability to replenish its missile arsenal could allow Tehran to sustain military pressure over time.





As a result, experts warn that the confrontation between both sides may stretch on for months rather than weeks if the current pace of escalation continues.