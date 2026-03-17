Iran Strikes Another Oil Tanker Off UAE Coast Amid Escalating Crisis



Iran has struck an oil tanker with a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, off the UAE’s Fujairah port.

Reports from Reuters and other sources confirm the incident as the latest in a series of attacks, now the 22nd on commercial vessels since early March.





Images circulating show a missile launch and thick black smoke rising from a burning tanker, consistent with recent maritime strikes in the region.





The attack deepens risks to global oil flows through this vital chokepoint. Tanker traffic remains heavily disrupted, with many vessels anchored or rerouted as tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel show no sign of easing. Oil prices face renewed upward pressure from the uncertainty.