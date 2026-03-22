Iran Strikes Back: Missiles Target Area Near Israel’s Highly Sensitive Dimona Site



Iran has reportedly launched a strong retaliatory strike, firing medium-range ballistic missiles toward an area near the Negev Nuclear Research Center, one of Israel’s most sensitive facilities.





The attack comes after Israel, alongside the United States, carried out strikes earlier the same day on Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Facility, marking a sharp escalation in tensions.





Initial reports indicate at least three people have been injured, while the extent of the damage is still under assessment.





The Dimona facility has long been regarded as the core of Israel’s nuclear ambiguity policy, with widespread speculation linking it to potential nuclear weapons development, though never officially confirmed.





The situation remains fluid, with risks of further regional escalation increasing.