Iran Strikes Haifa Port with Ballistic Missiles, Massive Fire Engulfs Key Israeli Trade Hub





Reports indicate that Iran has launched a medium-range missile strike targeting Israel’s Haifa Port, triggering powerful explosions and a massive blaze at one of the country’s most critical maritime gateways.





The attack occurred around 01:00 local time, with eyewitness footage showing a huge fireball erupting فوق container stacks as flames rapidly spread across the port. The fire reportedly burned for over 12 hours, destroying at least 10 containers and causing widespread damage across the facility.





In a rare move, Israeli military censors approved the release of selected images and videos from the scene suggesting the scale of the damage may be too significant to fully conceal, especially given the strategic importance of the site.





Haifa Port serves as a vital artery for Israel’s imports and exports. Disruptions caused by the fire and ongoing security inspections are expected to impact supply chains and raise concerns within global shipping networks.





Authorities are now assessing the missile trajectory and type used in the strike, with particular focus on evaluating the effectiveness of air defense systems in the northern sector long considered one of Israel’s more vulnerable strategic zones.