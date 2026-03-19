Breaking News : Iran Strikes World’s Largest Lng Hub In Qatar, Fires Erupt At Ras Laffan Facility





Iran has carried out a major strike targeting the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, home to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas export terminal, triggering fires and raising serious concerns over global energy security.





Qatari authorities confirmed that civil defence teams were deployed to control fires in the Ras Laffan area following what officials described as an Iranian strike.

The facility is a cornerstone of global energy supply, handling approximately one fifth of the world’s LNG exports, making the incident highly significant for international markets.





Initial reports from credible international outlets indicate that the attack caused substantial damage to infrastructure at the site, though there is no confirmation that operations have been completely halted. Emergency response teams continue to assess the extent of the damage while working to contain the situation.



The strike marks a dangerous escalation in regional tensions, with critical energy infrastructure now directly targeted.

Any prolonged disruption at Ras Laffan could have immediate ripple effects on global gas prices and energy stability, particularly in Europe and Asia which rely heavily on Qatari LNG supplies.





This development comes amid an intensifying cycle of retaliation across the Middle East, increasing fears of a broader conflict impacting not only regional security but also the global economy.



Source: Reuters, Al Jazeera, Bloomberg, Financial Times