Iran Suspends U.S. Talks, Announces Full Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz



Iran has reportedly suspended all indirect communications and negotiations with the United States through mediators and announced plans to fully close the Strait of Hormuz, citing continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.





According to Iranian media reports, Tehran says no negotiations will take place until Israel withdraws all forces from Lebanon and ends military operations in both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.





Reports also indicate that Iran and its regional allies have agreed on measures to close the Strait of Hormuz completely, with pressure potentially extending to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another key global shipping route.





Oil prices surged more than 5% after the reports emerged, reflecting market concerns that diplomatic efforts to end the conflict could be collapsing.





The White House and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) have not yet commented on the reports.