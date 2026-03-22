Breaking News : Iran Targets Dimona, Calls Strike Retaliation for Natanz Attack



Iranian state television has confirmed that missile strikes targeting southern Israel, including the area around Dimona, were carried out as a direct response to earlier strikes on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.

The announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation, with Tehran openly linking its military action to damage inflicted on one of its most critical nuclear sites.





According to multiple credible reports, Iran framed the attack as retaliatory, signaling that the strike was not an isolated action but part of a broader response to what it described as aggression against its nuclear infrastructure. Dimona is widely known for hosting Israel’s key nuclear research facility, making it a highly sensitive and symbolic target.





Reports indicate that missiles were launched toward southern Israel, with impacts and alerts reported in and around the Dimona region. The situation remains fluid, and independent verification of the full extent of damage on both sides is still ongoing.



However, it is important to note that while Iran has justified the attack as retaliation for strikes on Natanz, some reports indicate that Israel has not fully confirmed conducting such a strike, leaving parts of the narrative contested.





This development underscores a sharp escalation in tensions, with both sides increasingly engaging in direct and symbolic strikes tied to their strategic nuclear assets.



Source: Associated Press, The Guardian, Times of India